‘Powerful’ striker Tottenham want to sign ranked as better player than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Tottenham Hotspur target Serhou Guirassy has now been ranked as the eighth-best player in the world this season – higher than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Spurs decided against signing an out-and-out striker in the summer to replace Harry Kane following the Englishman’s move to Bayern Munich. That is expected to change in one of the next two transfer windows, and Guirassy has been heavily linked.

Serhou Guirassy has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long time now, and Tottenham are the latest team to be linked with his signature.

The ‘powerful‘ 27-year-old has been on fire in Germany for Stuttgart this season.

He has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in just eight appearances, which is an outrageous return for someone playing for a side that finished 16th last season.

Guirassy’s incredible performances have now been recognised. 90min released their 20 best footballers in the world in 2023/24 list, and the Guinea international has been ranked eighth, just one place behind Kane.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ranked 10th, while James Maddison, Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min have been placed 11th, 15th and 17th respectively.

Spurs want to sign Guirassy

Journalist Dean Jones revealed on GiveMeSport last week that Tottenham are interested in signing Serhou Guirassy in 2024.

Spurs have deployed either Son Heung-min or Richarlison up front so far this season. The South Korean has been amazing for them and is one of the biggest reasons why they are on top of the Premier League table.

However, as good as Son is, he’s not an out-and-out striker, Spurs will have to invest in a top-quality number nine in one of the next two transfer windows, and Guirassy, based on his form this season, is a tempting option.

However, whether Daniel Levy would be willing to sign someone who will turn 28 in March remains to be seen.