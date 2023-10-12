‘Already’: Tottenham are already looking at ‘brilliant’ striker who only moved this summer – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have started this season brilliantly, but there is still one issue bubbling away in the background that will probably need addressing at some point.

Indeed, Spurs are still yet to replace Harry Kane.

As well as Tottenham have been doing, they’ve not signed a striker in Kane’s mould yet, but that could be about to change as we get closer to January.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Dean Jones has been discussing who he believes are some of the best players in Europe at the moment, and he’s named Serhou Guirassy as a player he thinks is up there with the best right now.

Jones says that Guirassy is absolutely brilliant, while he also notes that Tottenham are in fact keeping tabs on his situation even though he only secured a permanent move to Stuttgart this summer just gone.



Spurs watching Guirassy

Jones shared what he knows about the Stuttgart striker.

“To suddenly start doing this is incredible. He started the season with eight goals from eight shots on target in four games. He’s continues to score goals. He’s just unbelievable. 13 goals so far for Stuttgart, he is brilliant mate,” Jones said.

“It’s early days for him being a Stuttgart player, but teams are already keeping an eye on this situation. Tottenham are one of the teams already keeping an eye on his development, West Ham also have an eye on him. He is absolutely brilliant.”



Risky

Tottenham may well be looking at Guirassy, but signing him at this point would be a huge risk.

Yes, he looks fantastic in the Bundesliga right now, but this is just one purple patch in what has been a career that hasn’t been that brilliant.

Of course, this could be the start of something amazing for Guirassy, but we’ve seen before with the likes of Kryzstof Piatek and Papiss Cisse that these sorts of runs can be unrepresentative of a player’s actual ability.

Spurs should watch Guirassy for a little while longer before deciding if they want to go for him or not.