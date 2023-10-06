Tottenham want to sign ‘powerful’ striker who’s outscoring Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Tottenham Hotspur are now said to be interested in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy after his brilliant start to the season.

Spurs decided against signing an out-and-out striker to replace Harry Kane in the summer. They could address that situation in one of the next two windows, and Dean Jones has shared the latest on Guirassy on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy has been amazing for Stuttgart this season, and we’re not surprised at all that Tottenham are keeping an eye on him.

The Guinea international has been linked with a move to the Premier League on plenty of occasions in the past, but concrete interest from top clubs could come in 2024 if he continues his form.

Guirassy has scored 11 goals in just seven games in all competitions for Stuttgart this season.

That’s more than what Harry Kane has managed at Bayern Munich – it’s even higher than Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland‘s tallies this term.

Jones has now revealed that Tottenham have Guirassy on the radar.

He wrote: “There are early observations being made of Stuttgart front man Serhou Guirassy though. The club are determined to take their time over finding a proper Kane replacement and while they eventually will do so, it might not be until the end of the season.

“Bundesliga’s leading scorer Guirassy will probably move at that moment and has hit their radar with his early season performances, with 11 goals to his name from seven matches in all competitions.

“Several other Premier League clubs, including Fulham and West Ham, will monitor him closely in the coming months but expect Spurs to do so too.”

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

He’s a tall and powerful striker

Serhou Guirassy has been a popular name in transfer windows for a few years now.

Since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, the 27-year-old has scored a minimum of nine goals in every single season. He will score over 25 this campaign if he continues at this rate.

Guirassy is a really talented player. Ligue 1’s official website described him as a ‘tall and powerful‘ striker who is ‘strong in the air and in the challenge’, and has that ‘killer instinct’ in front of goal.

He may well be a little too old for what Tottenham are trying to build right now, but Guirassy will definitely offer them something that they don’t have in attack.