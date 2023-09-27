Postecoglou looks set to soon receive big boost following reports on 23-year-old Spurs player today – TBR View

Ryan Sessegnon appears to be facing a make or break spell in his Tottenham career as he edges closer to a return from a hamstring injury.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the 23-year-old is back in light training after undergoing surgery in the summer. The report notes that he is still some weeks away from making his return for Tottenham.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ryan Sessegnon has had a turbulent time at Tottenham. And it appeared that he may get the green light to leave in the previous window. The Sun on Sunday reported that Nottingham Forest saw a move for Sessegnon collapse after he sustained the latest injury.

That shows that Sessegnon has got some way to go if he is going to be a success at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sessegnon closing in on handing Tottenham a big boost

But his return does now look set to hand Spurs a big boost.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sessegnon faces a fight to get back into the Tottenham team. Destiny Udogie has been a revelation at the beginning of this campaign. And he appears to be absolutely perfect for Ange Postecoglou’s style.

But Tottenham have been left in a vulnerable position following the news that Ivan Perisic has sustained his own serious injury. In fact, The Athletic has reported that Perisic is set to miss the rest of the season.

It is an agonising blow to potentially lose the Croatian for the rest of the campaign. Postecoglou had found a perfect role for Perisic at this stage of his career. And of course, he was someone who would have been able to step up if anything happened to Udogie.

Sessegnon has a point to prove if he is going to fill Perisic’s void. But everyone knows how good the youngster can actually be.

And thus, it is very good news for both Tottenham and Sessegnon that he is getting closer to returning.

Perhaps Perisic’s injury may prove to be the turning point for Sessegnon if he can finally enjoy some luck.