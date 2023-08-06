PL side now want West Ham star after deal for 23-year-old Spurs player fell through this summer

Nottingham Forest may be about to make a bid for Aaron Cresswell after seeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon fall through due to his injury.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (6/8; page 59), which notes that the West Ham defender has not been involved recently amid doubts over his future at the London Stadium.

Wolves had tried to sign Aaron Cresswell, but the report notes that West Ham were not happy with their offer worth £2.5 million. And it seems that Nottingham Forest have now entered the running.

Nottingham Forest eye Cresswell after Sessegnon blow

According to The Sun on Sunday (6/8; page 59), Forest saw a deal for Ryan Sessegnon collapse when the 23-year-old sustained an injury that will see him miss Spurs’ start to the new season.

And with that, they have switched their attention to Cresswell. In fact, the report suggests that Steve Cooper’s side look set to battle with Wolves by making a bid of their own for the 33-year-old.

Renan Lodi spent last season on loan at the City Ground. And the Brazilian did a very decent job. However, he has since signed a permanent deal with Marseille.

The hope will be that Omar Richards will be able to get his career back on track after a nightmare time with injury following his move last year.

Signing someone like Cresswell could be a really smart move. Forest benefitted from having someone with Serge Aurier’s experience on the opposite flank. And the West Ham star has been an outstanding performer in the top-flight for a number of years.

If West Ham are open to a deal, it could be a really shrewd piece of business from Forest after the setback of missing out on Tottenham’s Sessegnon.