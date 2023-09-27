‘Amazing’ Tottenham player the surprise second-highest earner in Ange Postecoglou’s squad

Ivan Perisic is the surprise second-highest earner in the current Tottenham Hotspur squad, with Son Heung-min the only player who earns more than the Croatian.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that the wide-man is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Ivan Perisic has been a really interesting signing for Tottenham. It appeared to be an unbelievable coup when Spurs landed the former Inter star, as he followed Antonio Conte to North London.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

His record with Tottenham is better than a lot of non-Spurs fans would perhaps give him credit for. He has only scored one goal in 50 appearances for the club. But he has managed a superb 14 assists – with the most recent coming in the dramatic win over Sheffield United.

Perisic the second-highest earner in Tottenham squad

It appeared that Ange Postecoglou had found a perfect role for Perisic. And it was actually the new Tottenham boss who seemed to be getting better performances from the ‘amazing‘ 34-year-old.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

That is one of the reasons why his injury blow seems so cruel. But of course, Tottenham will also be aware of the financial cost of losing Perisic to a long-term injury.

The Athletic has done a feature naming all of the highest-paid players at each Premier League club. Tottenham fans will not be shocked to learn that Son Heung-min leads the way at Spurs on £200,000-a-week.

But it is suggested that Perisic is the ‘surprise’ name in second place on £180,000-a-week.

Perisic is out of contract this coming summer. So as things stand, he may have already played his final game for the club.

It would be a sad way for his Tottenham career to end given that he had found a good spot in the squad just before his injury.