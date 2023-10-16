Postecoglou is already planning to promote 18-year-old if Tottenham sell international in January

Alfie Dorrington is in line to be promoted to the first-team fold if Tottenham Hotspur manage to sell Eric Dier during the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the 18-year-old is a leading candidate to replace the England international should he move on.

Eric Dier appears to be edging towards the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exit. Obviously, he has been a sensational servant for the club over the years. However, he has fallen out of favour this season.

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images

In fact, Dier has not made a single appearance this term. And with Cristian Romero forming an outstanding partnership with Micky van de Ven, it is hard to see Dier regaining a regular spot in the side again.

Ange Postecoglou could promote Alfie Dorrington to Tottenham first-team

Calciomercato reported that Dier is wanted by Roma and Sporting. But obviously, letting him go in January would be a potential gamble.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham do not have a huge amount of depth at centre-back. So letting Dier also leave would be a risk. And he would have to be replaced. But perhaps Ange Postecoglou may not look outside Hotspur Way for his replacement.

Football Transfers reports that Postecoglou is keen to promote Alfie Dorrington.

Another youngster for Spurs fans to be excited about

The teenager is yet to make his debut for the first-team. But he has helped the under-21s make a perfect start to the Premier League 2 campaign, keeping three clean sheets in six appearances.

Reports from The Athletic in the summer claimed that Tottenham’s coaches have high hopes for Dorrington. So it should come as no surprise that Postecoglou is ready to have him replace someone as important as Dier should he leave.

And given how well Spurs’ youngsters have done in the first-team so far this season, Tottenham fans definitely have reason to be excited should Postecoglou hand him his opportunity in the coming months.