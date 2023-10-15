Boss really wants to sign ‘superb’ Spurs player; he’s now his top target in one position

Eric Dier is the top defensive target for Roma boss Jose Mourinho, but the Giallorossi do face a problem if they hope to sign the Tottenham Hotspur star.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that the Serie A side are now considering other options amid interest in the Spurs man.

Eric Dier looks set to be on the move from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium within the next 12 months. Dier has been a stalwart for the large majority of his time with the club.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

However, the 29-year-old has not made a single appearance this season, failing to get off the bench in three Premier League games.

Jose Mourinho makes Eric Dier his top defensive target

He has not been fully fit for the entire campaign. But it is hard to see Ange Postecoglou dropping either Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven anytime soon.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And with Dier’s contract expiring at the end of the season, it seems that he may be on the move. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand suggested that Dier’s time at Tottenham is coming to an end.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

He could be reunited with Jose Mourinho at Roma. Calciomercato reports that Mourinho has made Dier his top target for the centre-back spot. But they are considering other targets with Sporting hoping to re-sign the England international. The report notes that the Portuguese side are prepared to pay a fee to get a deal done in January.

Time for Tottenham to move defender on

It would be a boost for Spurs if they could receive a fee for Dier in January. It will presumably not be a huge amount. But it will help as they look to bring a replacement in.

The January window is already shaping up to be crucial for Spurs – particularly if they remain in the title picture by the time the window arrives.

Dier has been a ‘superb‘ performer for Tottenham. But the two now appear to be heading in a different direction.