Postecoglou is a huge admirer of ‘special’ £115m-rated PL player; Spurs eyeing future move

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Evan Ferguson, with Spurs eyeing the Brighton starlet as a future replacement for Harry Kane.

That is according to a report from talkSPORT, which notes that Tottenham have resisted making a move this summer as they are aware that the Seagulls have no interest in letting the Republic of Ireland international leave.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Evan Ferguson has certainly established himself as one of the most exciting strikers in the Premier League. The 18-year-old is already making a fairly regular impact for Brighton, scoring in their opening day win over Luton Town.

Postecoglou a huge admirer of Ferguson

Unsurprisingly, he is attracting interest. Reports from Football Transfers recently suggested that Arsenal want Ferguson, and are likely to make a move next summer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reports that Tottenham want the teenager following the departure of Kane. And the report suggests that Ange Postecoglou is a huge admirer of the striker.

Remarkably, Brighton want even more than the £115 million they received for Moises Caicedo for Ferguson. So clearly, that is going to put a huge stumbling block in the way of any club’s hopes of signing the striker.

But Ferguson looks to be an exceptional talent. He has been described as a ‘special‘ player.

Obviously, much will depend on who is prepared to offer an amount Brighton are willing to listen to. There are not too many sides who would dream of paying over £100 million for anyone right now.

But if Tottenham do put a bid on the table the Seagulls are open to considering, you would imagine that playing under Postecoglou may well appeal to Ferguson.

The Australian has taken little time to make a big impact in North London. He has already captured the imagination of the supporters.

And joining them may be tempting for someone such as Ferguson as he looks to realise his frightening potential.