Arsenal now the team most likely to make move next year for ‘special’ striker Spurs dream of signing

Arsenal are interested in signing Evan Ferguson next summer, with the Gunners the team most likely to make a move for the Brighton star in 12 months.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the 18-year-old is also Tottenham Hotspur’s dream replacement for Harry Kane.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Evan Ferguson already has to be considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Once again, he has proved to be another unbelievable find for the Seagulls.

Arsenal want Evan Ferguson

So it is no surprise – with Brighton’s track record – that he is already attracting interest. According to Football Transfers, both Spurs and Manchester United are interested in £100 million-rated youngster.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, Arsenal are big fans too. And Football Transfers reports that Mikel Arteta’s side are already plotting a potential move for the Republic of Ireland international next summer.

The report claims that the Gunners are the side most likely to make a move for Ferguson, as things stand. They reportedly want a striker to rival Gabriel Jesus amid concerns over his record with injury since moving to the Emirates from Manchester City.

On current evidence, Ferguson would be yet another statement signing from Arsenal, who have really captured the imagination under Edu and Arteta.

Their squad already looks better equipped to handle the demands of a title race. And they will fancy their chances of going well in the Champions League.

Ferguson meanwhile, has been labelled a ‘special‘ talent. So he would certainly have the potential to be an outstanding addition to Arsenal’s ranks in a future window.

With this report, plenty of Arsenal fans will be keeping a close eye on how Ferguson fares in the coming months. And they will be hoping that the Gunners are ready to act quickly when the next summer window comes around.