‘Pretty special’: Jamie Carragher amazed by PL player Tottenham have now asked about in last few days

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Evan Ferguson amid reports linking the striker with Tottenham Hotspur, claiming that the Brighton starlet looks to be the real deal.

Carragher was speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast after the Seagulls opened the new Premier League campaign with an emphatic win over Luton Town.

It was Evan Ferguson who scored the final goal for Roberto De Zerbi’s side. The 18-year-old continues to prove himself to be one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League right now.

Unsurprisingly, his form is not going unnoticed elsewhere. Reports from TEAMtalk at the weekend claimed that Tottenham have made an enquiry for Ferguson following the departure of Harry Kane.

Carragher lauds Tottenham target Ferguson

Spurs have plenty of options in the final third. But there are doubts regarding whether Richarlison is going to be able to fill the void Kane has now left.

You would imagine that Brighton would have absolutely no interest in letting the teenager leave. But clearly, Carragher would back Ferguson to be a success if he did end up joining Tottenham as he lauded him following his performance at the weekend.

“I am sure he will be there for a couple of years, but he looks the real deal,” he told The Gary Neville Podcast.

“I think the lad they have got upfront is pretty special, and he is only going to get better with [Roberto De Zerbi] as manager.”

Brighton have been outstanding in the transfer market over the last few years. They will have a price in mind for Ferguson. And they will not let him leave for anything below that amount.

Tottenham will be aware of that. And it may be that they are not prepared to spend big in this window to sign another striker – despite Kane’s departure.

If Ferguson is going to remain on the radar of the heavyweights, his price-tag is only going to increase as he gets better and better.

And that should perhaps factor into Tottenham’s thinking at a time when their next striker signing – whenever that may be – is going to be absolutely vital.