Pochettino now set for formal talks with Chelsea amid Tottenham links











Chelsea now want to hold formal talks with Mauricio Pochettino after making initial contact, with the former Tottenham Hotspur boss high on their wishlist.

That is according to the Daily Mirror, who report that Julian Nagelsmann remains the favourite for the Stamford Bridge gig after discussions.

However, it definitely does appear that Mauricio Pochettino is moving into the conversation. Reports on Wednesday suggested that contact had been made with the 51-year-old.

Chelsea set for formal Pochettino talks

And it would seem that something more official is on the cards. According to the Daily Mirror, Pochettino will hold formal talks with Chelsea. He is now considered to be high on their list of candidates.

The news will certainly be a blow to Tottenham fans. Not only is Pochettino loved by the supporters, but he is also in contention to return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The reports on Chelsea contacting Pochettino noted that they have concerns about his association with Tottenham. But it seems that they would be prepared to look past that if they decide that he is the man to take them forward.

You can understand why Pochettino would be on their radar. His Tottenham side was full of exciting young players. And he was the man to knit it all together.

Chelsea need something similar with all of the players they have brought in under their new owners.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea’s stance has an impact on Tottenham. It would be agonising for many Spurs fans if he ended up at Stamford Bridge.

And Daniel Levy may also be given food for thought if it appears that there is much of a chance of Pochettino going in at Chelsea.

Perhaps the links may end up having an influence on whether Tottenham step up their own interest.