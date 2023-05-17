Player Tottenham sold in 2013 now says he'd be willing to come back as a coach











Tom Huddlestone has revealed that he’d be keen to return to Tottenham Hotspur in the future as a coach.

Huddlestone was one of many Spurs legends who played in a charity game at the weekend.

He spoke to Football London after the match and outlined his ambitions for the future.

After coming through Derby County’s academy, Tom Huddlestone signed for Spurs in 2005.

He spent a short spell on loan at Wolves before going on to play more than 200 games for Tottenham.

Huddlestone received international recognition at this time and took part in two European campaign.

He eventually joined Hull City, before returning to his boyhood club in 2020.

The 36-year-old is now on the books at Manchester United as a player-coach with their under-21 squad.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Huddlestone has now admitted he would be happy to come back to Tottenham as a coach in the future.

He’s already working his way up in the coaching world at Old Trafford.

Spurs have proved to be a place where young coaches are quickly given the chance to step up when called upon.

Huddlestone willing to make Tottenham return as coach

Asked about his fledging coaching career, Huddlestone didn’t rule out a return to north London saying: “I don’t know. I’d always be open to that.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing at Manchester United at the moment and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Tottenham already have a young former midfielder in charge in the form of Ryan Mason.

Although their paths barely crossed at Spurs, they did spend time playing together at Hull City.

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Tottenham do have a habit of bringing back players to coach for them, and Huddlestone could one day join that group.

Jermain Defoe is also currently working at the club and in the past the likes of Scott Parker and briefly Ledley King.

Daniel Levy now has to make sure he brings in the right man to take over from Mason next season.

Arne Slot and Xabi Alonso are two of the names linked with the job.

It remains a mystery who his first choice is as the end of the campaign approaches.

