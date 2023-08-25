Player Liverpool missed out on signing now tipped to become one of the best in the world

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has suggested that midfielder Moises Caicedo will become one of the world’s best players after Liverpool missed out on signing him this summer.

Colwill was speaking via Football Daily ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League match against Luton Town tonight.

One of the most dramatic transfer sagas of the summer involved Chelsea, Liverpool and Moises Caicedo.

From early on in the window, it appeared as though the 21-year-old was heading to Stamford Bridge.

After Arsenal missed out on signing him in January, Chelsea had made their interest clear in the midfielder.

However, they were reluctant to meet his huge asking price.

Brighton set a deadline for final offers and when it passed, it was revealed that Liverpool had outbid Chelsea with a £111m offer.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea didn’t give up and Caicedo ended up eventually heading to West London after a record-breaking bid from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Levi Colwill has now spoken about how happy he is to be reunited with Caicedo after he chose Chelsea over Liverpool.

Liverpool fans may take some solace from the fact that his debut against West Ham on Sunday didn’t exactly go to plan.

Colwill talks up Caicedo after failed Liverpool move

Asked about the £115m midfielder, Colwill said: “He’s a great player, he’s going to be one of the best players in the world, 100%.

“I’m happy to play alongside him because last season he saved me a lot of times. I gave him terrible passes and he’s made them somehow look good.

“So, hopefully, I can play alongside him again and he can do the same thing.

“I’ve seen what he can do, I’ve been with him every day in training and I believe in him so much.”

Liverpool will want to avoid a repeat of the Caicedo saga with their next target after also failing to convince Colwill to head to Anfield.

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch appears to be in their sights but Manchester United are also keen.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The final week of the transfer window could be very interesting for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

They still need at least one more midfielder and could spring a surprise and target another position as well.