Player jokes on-loan 20-year-old Everton man won’t return to Goodison Park next season
One of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite’s PSV Eindhoven teammates has joked he’ll be back at the club next season.
The 20-year-old defender took to Instagram after his campaign with the Dutch side ended yesterday.
He would have had one eye on what was happening back at Goodison Park as they narrowly escaped relegation.
Jarrad Branthwaite experienced some drama of his own in The Netherlands.
Arsenal target Xavi Simons scored a 98th-minute winner to secure second place in the Eredivisie.
Everton will be pleased to see Branthwaite return to the club after a brilliant season with PSV Eindhoven.
The centre-back played more than 35 times across all competitions, scoring a few goals from defence.
He also helped PSV win two cups and qualify for the Champions League.
It might finally be time for Branthwaite to be introduced to the Everton first team regularly.
Branthwaite returns to Everton after PSV loan
Posting on Instagram, Branthwaite said: “To PSV, the staff the players and the fans I want to Thank you for giving me this opportunity to play for this wonderful football club.
“I hope for everyone involved with PSV the future brings nothing but success and more great moments. Who knows what the future holds. Thanks for everything, Jarrad.”
Premier League fans will recognise Patrick van Aanholt’s name, and the defender replied to Branthwaite’s post and said: “See you in July brother.”
Although the comment was tongue-in-cheek, it would be a surprise if PSV didn’t want to bring the giant defender back.
However, Everton are set to lose two first-team centre-backs this summer.
Yerry Mina has already confirmed his departure from the club.
That wasn’t before he scored a vital goal against Wolves last weekend that helped secure Everton’s survival.
Conor Coady’s loan deal is also set to expire with no indication as of yet whether the move will be made permanent.
Branthwaite could now step into the Everton team following his time with PSV.
He has previously been linked with a move to rivals Liverpool which would be a big surprise.
However, Everton may need to make promises about his proposed game time before he commits his future to the club.
