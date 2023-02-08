Liverpool set to scout Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite next week











Liverpool are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Reds are amongst a host of clubs planning to watch the Everton loanee next week.

Branthwaite is winning admirers with his form with PSV Eindhoven. The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that PSV have previously made two bids to sign Branthwaite permanently. However, Everton snubbed both offers, the second of which was worth £15 million.

Liverpool monitoring Everton loanee Branthwaite

And it seems that the Toffees will have to fight off further interest in the centre-back. The Daily Mail is now reporting that Liverpool, Manchester United and Roma all plan to send scouts to watch the youngster in action next week.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

It is noted that the Giallorossi have been monitoring Branthwaite for some time. Meanwhile, the Reds like the fact that he is a homegrown talent and left-footed.

Of course, it goes without saying that it would be a controversial move if Liverpool brought the youngster to Anfield in a future window. Everton fans will hope that he has a bright future at Goodison Park.

But he may want to consider his options if his path remains blocked at Everton. Right now, Sean Dyche’s men have Conor Coady and James Tarkowski starting regularly at the heart of their defence.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported last summer that Manchester City were also admirers of Branthwaite. So it will be interesting to see whether they return to the race ahead of the summer.

Branthwaite is a ‘brilliant‘ talent. And Everton will have to weigh up whether they would be better off keeping him in the ranks or cashing in while his stock is seemingly so high.