Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to appoint Arne Slot as their new manager, and PEC Zwolle midfielder Thomas van den Belt thinks it would be a real pity if that happens.

Spurs remain on the hunt for a new manager after parting ways with both Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini. Ryan Mason has got the job until the end of the campaign, but there will likely be a new permanent boss in the summer.

Slot, who has done a phenomenal job at Feyenoord, is reportedly a strong candidate, but Van Den Belt is hoping that the 44-year-old will not join Tottenham, as per his comments in an interview with 1908.nl.

Player says it would be a pity to see Arne Slot leave Feyenoord and join Tottenham

A report revealed last week that Arne Slot moved up a place on Tottenham’s shortlist, while journalist Etienne Verhoeff claimed that Feyenoord are really worried that they could lose their manager this summer.

The 44-year-old is on the verge of leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title. His side are currently eight points clear at the top of the table and there are just four games left in the season.

That is why Slot is attracting interest from clubs like Tottenham, and there’s a genuine chance that he could leave the Dutch league leaders this summer.

Thomas van den Belt, who will join Feyenoord this summer, says it would be a pity to see the manager who convinced him to sign for the club leave before he could even arrive.

He said: “Whether it would change anything for me if he (Slot) leaves? Somehow yes. He is partly responsible for my arrival. He has made a lot of players a much better footballer and he will undoubtedly do the same with me.

“In that respect, it would be a real pity if he leaves Feyenoord. He is doing so well with Feyenoord, I can imagine he is in the interest of a lot of clubs. Then there would be another coach in front of the group, but that can happen every year. A new coach can also make me better.

“I don’t know if he will stay or leave. He is having an excellent season at Feyenoord and if you become champion, I think clubs will really come. But it could also be that he wants to get into the Champions League with Feyenoord and stay another year.

“It is not that I have more knowledge because he is good friends with my father. I know as much as you do and I’m also waiting it out nicely.”

TBR View:

Slot would be a very interesting appointment at Tottenham.

It’s extremely difficult to end Ajax and PSV’s dominance in the Eredivisie. Only one other club has managed to win the Dutch league title since the start of the 2010/11 campaign.

Slot is not on the verge of doing it with Feyenoord now, and he deserves immense praise for that. His side have been fantastic this season, and if he stays at the helm, they could get even better.

However, if Tottenham really push to appoint him, we think he will agree to leave Feyenoord for Spurs this summer.

