PL side now reluctantly willing to sell ‘scary’ £33.5m Arsenal target – but want to make a big profit

Everton are reluctantly willing to sell Amadou Onana this summer, but want to make a big profit on the reported Arsenal target.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which notes that the Toffees are looking to raise funds which will allow them to strengthen their attacking options in the transfer window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Amadou Onana was one of the Everton players who saw his stock rise last season. The Belgian was really impressive in his first campaign in the Premier League.

Everton reluctantly ready to sell Arsenal target Onana

His form has not gone unnoticed. Previously, journalist Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport that Arsenal are keen on Onana. And they will surely be in the market for another midfielder if they sell any of their current options in the middle of the park.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It would appear that Everton are open to cashing in on the 21-year-old. TEAMtalk reports that they are reluctantly prepared to sell Onana. However, they would want to make a big profit on the £33.5 million they spent to bring him to Goodison Park in the first place.

Onana is a huge prospect with an enormously high ceiling. Alex Iwobi has previously suggested that he is a ‘scary‘ talent. And he is only going to get better in the years to come.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal have any need for another midfielder. You would think that it would take a significant departure, such as Thomas Partey, for the Gunners to enter the market again.

Having said that, players such as Onana do not become available all the time. So perhaps Everton’s stance may tempt a few teams to reconsider their stance through fear of missing out.