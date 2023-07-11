PL rival set to agree new deal with £35m Spurs target; he’s about to move closer to highest earners

Tottenham Hotspur look set to miss out on Max Kilman with the defender ready to sign a new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the centre-back is in line to move closer to the club’s highest earners.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Max Kilman this summer. The Daily Mail notes that Serie A champions Napoli have already offered £30 million for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham target Kilman set to sign new Wolves contract

Wolves however, want £35 million. And with that, Napoli have turned their attention elsewhere. Meanwhile, reports from Tuttomercatoweb recently suggested that Tottenham are the Premier League side showing the strongest interest in Kilman.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spurs are surely going to strengthen their backline in the near future. So some may have wondered whether Ange Postecoglou’s side may be about to make a bid for the former England futsal international.

However, it seems that Kilman will soon be ready to commit his future to Wolves. The Daily Mail reports that he is valued highly by Julen Lopetegui and is not pushing to leave the club.

Ultimately, it would have been a surprise if Tottenham were prepared to pay £35 million for Kilman. And Wolves rejecting the £30 million from Naples suggests that they were in little mood to compromise.

It is imperative that Tottenham now get on with bringing their other targets in. Reports from the Daily Mirror on Tuesday claimed that Spurs are confident of sealing a £25 million deal for Micky van de Ven.

Should Kilman now stay, Tottenham fans may be forgiven for keeping one eye on how he fares with Wolves next season.