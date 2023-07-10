Postecoglou is now confident ‘exceptional’ £25m player will be his next signing at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are now confident that Micky van de Ven will become the club’s next signing, with the Wolfsburg star keen on the move this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which suggests that van de Ven looks set to command a £25 million fee ahead of his potential switch to the Premier League.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spurs have been busy in the early stages of the summer window. And it seems that Micky van de Ven may be the next player through the door at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Postecoglou confident of making van de Ven his next signing at Tottenham

The Daily Mirror reports that Ange Postecoglou is confident of making the Dutchman his next signing. And he is set to cost around £25 million in a move which will leave supporters with further encouragement ahead of the new campaign.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tottenham have already welcomed Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison. Meanwhile, they have confirmed Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski as permanent additions.

It is much-needed surgery to the side. But it will please the supporters if they can agree a deal for van de Ven in the very near future.

Ultimately, it is a big ask for a 22-year-old to come in and play in the Premier League. So the more time he has in pre-season, the better – particularly when he is learning to play the way Postecoglou wants.

Tottenham need big changes in the backline. Vicario looks set to become the first-choice. Meanwhile, there may well be a formation change after fans got used to seeing three at the back under Antonio Conte.

Van de Ven will need time. But he looks to be an ‘exceptional‘ talent with lightning pace. So it could be a really exciting piece of business if Tottenham can indeed get this one across the line.