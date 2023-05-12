PL midfielder says he wants to stay at his club, after claims Arsenal want to sign him











Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer, and the Frenchman has now lifted the lid on his future.

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal‘s priority in the upcoming summer transfer window is to strengthen their midfield. They need at least one new player in the middle of the park, if not two, and they have been linked with plenty of names over the last few months.

N’Golo Kante is one of them, but it looks like he wants to stay at Chelsea now, as per his comments to Sky Sports.

Arsenal target N’Golo Kante suggests he wants to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea star Arsenal target N’Golo Kante has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for a number of years now.

The Frenchman helped Leicester win the Premier League and then did the same in his debut season at Chelsea. He also played a big part in France’s World Cup win in 2018 as well, cementing himself as one of the best in the world.

Now, Kante’s contract at Stamford Bridge is about to expire, and although there are talks going on behind the scenes, an extension hasn’t been agreed yet.

That has given rise to rumours about Arsenal’s interest in Kante, but the Frenchman has now claimed he wants to continue his career at Chelsea.

When asked if he wants to be a part of Chelsea’s new project, Kante said: “For sure. It’s an exciting project for the club.

“Unfortunately, this season hasn’t been to Chelsea’s standards. But everyone wants to go in this way, the way of success and winning titles. I hope this club will again fight in this direction.

“Let’s see where I will be but I hope that this is a change for the club, that is most important.”

TBR View:

Kante is absolutely world-class when he’s fit, but Arsenal should be looking elsewhere.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Frenchman is 32 already, and he has had problems with injuries recently. Signing him, even on a free transfer, is a big risk for the Gunners, who already have an injury-prone midfielder in Thomas Partey.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with moves to sign Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer, and they would both be better signings in the long run than Kante.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can tie Kante down to a new deal in the coming weeks.

