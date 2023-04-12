Arsenal made enquiry for £30m star, but he's set to stay with PL rival











Arsenal made an inquiry for N’Golo Kante, but the Chelsea midfielder is currently likely to sign a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge.

That is according to Le Parisien (via Santi Aouna), who have spoken to the Frenchman’s entourage about the 32-year-old’s future.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

It has been a tough season for N’Golo Kante. Obviously, Chelsea have had an extremely frustrating year. And Kante has missed the large majority of the campaign with injury.

Arsenal made enquiry for N’Golo Kante

There is a question mark over Kante’s future at Stamford Bridge. His contract with the Blues expires in the summer. And he has been linked with a move to their Premier League rivals.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Reports last year suggested that Arsenal and Tottenham had been offered Kante. And it seems that the Gunners did indeed register an interest in signing the former Leicester City star.

Le Parisien reports that Kante’s entourage now expect that he will sign a new deal and potentially move to the Middle East in a couple of years.

But interestingly, it is also suggested that Arsenal have previously made an enquiry for Kante.

It is not clear when the enquiry was made. But it would make a lot of sense if Arsenal had Kante on their radar while he has not signed a new contract at Chelsea.

He is no longer at the peak of his powers. But he still has a lot to offer. And he would be available on a free transfer if he did decide against signing a new deal.

It seems that the £30 million midfielder is going to commit his immediate future to Chelsea. But there may be some Arsenal fans who want their club to act if that new deal remains unsigned.