PL coach says ‘fast’ player Arsenal want to sign is similar to Steven Gerrard

West Ham United coach Kevin Nolan has compared Arsenal target Declan Rice to Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard.

Rice is a wanted man. Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign him for months now, while numerous other top clubs are interested in his services as well.

Nolan would love to keep hold of him, but he has admitted that Rice will be sold this summer. He then went on to compare him to one of the greatest midfielders the world has ever seen – Gerrard.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Kevin Nolan compares Arsenal target Declan Rice to Steven Gerrard

Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The ‘fast‘ Englishman has been West Ham’s best player for over three years now, and he’s still nowhere near his prime. He will only get better in the coming years, which makes it exciting for fans of his next club.

Nolan admitted that Rice’s time at West Ham is about to come to an end. Then, he claimed the midfielder is the closest thing he has seen to Liverpool icon Gerrard.

He said on talkSPORT: “Mr Chairman said it, Dec has given everything to this club and he’s been phenomenal and our best player for the last three seasons by a country mile. He’s been the best player in the European competitions by a mile.

“Everyone at the club sort of knows it’s coming to an end. Do I want it to end? Not a chance in a million years. don’t want to lose him, I’d never want to lose him. The way he drives things every day in training…

“I’ll never say this lightly, he’s the closest thing I’ve seen to Steven Gerrard on a football pitch. In terms of all his key attributes and I feel there’s still loads still to unravel.

“I’m not saying he is Steven Gerrard but the way he can just glide past players – one minute he’s there, the next minute he’s gone. The way he can play a defensive role and then move into an attacking role, we haven’t seen that part of him yet.”

Photo credit should read TARIK TINAZAY/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Steven Gerrard is an absolute legend of the game.

The Liverpool hero was one of the best midfielders of his generation, and if Rice can get anywhere close to his level in the coming years, he’ll end up having a fine career.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Rice and a deal could be struck in the coming days. Reports have claimed the Englishman could have his medical as early as next week.

If Edu can get this done, it could prove to be his best signing as Arsenal’s sporting director.