It’s an open secret at this point that Declan Rice is Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer, and everyone is waiting with bated breath to see when the first bid will go in.

It was reported last week that Arsenal were waiting for the Europa Conference League final to be over and done with before they make a bid for Rice.

Well, here we are a few days after the final and there’s been no word of a bid going in, and according to Kaya Kaynak, speaking on The Arsenal Way Podcast, the Gunners are allowing the player and the club a bit of space to celebrate their achievement.

That first bid is coming, and according to Kaynak, the Gunners could make an offer for the ‘fast’ midfielder before he heads to the England camp for the next international break.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal bid incoming

Kaynak shared what he knows about Rice.

“It is a matter of time now before that first bid goes in for Declan Rice. They were waiting until after the Conference League Final out of respect for West Ham and for him. Continuing with that they wanted to give them time to celebrate and do the victory parade. I think it’s a case of giving it a bit of time to breathe, and then before Rice joins up with the England camp we might see some movement on that front, very exciting times from an Arsenal perspective,” Kaynak said.

Could rumble on

Any Arsenal fan expecting this deal to be done quickly may be in for a bit of a shock.

As Kaynak says, this first bid may go in before Rice heads off to England duty, and it may be a fortnight or so before Rice’s international commitments are finished and then he will probably be headed on holiday for a couple of weeks.

Don’t be too shocked if this runs and runs until mid-July before anything is announced.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images