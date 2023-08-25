Crystal Palace have put a £70m asking price on Eberechi Eze amid reports that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign the 25-year-old.

A report from the Evening Standard have shared more details on Crystal Palace’s plans for their star players.

Roy Hodgson appears to have a tough task on his hands keeping hold of the most important players in his squad.

Palace have already seen off interest from Chelsea in Michael Olise who signed a new contract last week.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The two players other teams are currently after before the transfer window closes are Cheick Doucoure and Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool are very keen on Doucoure as they look to solve their midfield issues.

Manchester City and Tottenham both want Eze, but Crystal Palace have now set a £70m asking price for the England international.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder would add brilliant depth to Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs squad.

However, it might be difficult to justify that sort of fee when there are other more pressing issues to address in the squad.

Palace set asking price for Tottenham target Eze

The report from the Evening Standard states that Palace will demand at least £70m for both Eze and Doucoure.

The club hope that will put off interest from any Premier League rivals in two of their most important players.

That may be easier said than done though in the final days of the transfer window.

Spurs have plenty of cash to spend after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich but they need to describe whether to spread that across several incomings or make one statement signing.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

A striker and a centre-back look like the most important positions to recruit in for Tottenham.

Spurs are hoping to move on several defenders before the transfer window closes.

They’re also currently relying on Richarlison to be their starting striker despite his poor scoring record for the club.

Palace will hope that Tottenham’s other priorities stop them moving for Eze.

Hodgson has even said that Eze is, ‘at the top of those players they are not interested in selling.’

The issue for Spurs would be if Manchester City decide now is the time to move for the 25-year-old.