Cheick Doucoure has been linked to Liverpool quite strongly this summer.

So many targets have come and gone when it comes to the rumour mill around Liverpool, the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Aurelien Tchoumeni have all cropped up at one point or another, but one player whose name just won’t go away is Doucoure.

With just one week left to go in the window, Doucoure still hasn’t moved away from Crystal Palace, but Liverpool’s interest remains in the background.

According to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Doucoure is a player Jurgen Klopp would really like to sign. However, due to the fact Palace have slapped a huge pricetag on Doucoure’s head, this deal will be difficult to do.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Won’t be easy

Crook shared what he knows about Doucoure.

“Then there is Cheick Doucoure at Crystal Palace, another player Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of, Palace have already shown their strength in keeping key players this summer as Michael Olise snubbed a big money move to Chelsea. Steve Parish has said that it would take huge money to prise him away, probably more money than Liverpool are willing to throw at him,” Crook said.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Not easy

If Crystal Palace are showing anything this summer, it’s that they’re no pushovers.

The Eagles may have lost Wilfried Zaha on a free, but they have, seemingly, managed to keep Michael Olise out of Chelsea’s reach, Eberechi Eze out of Tottenham’s reach and Doucoure out of Liverpool’s reach.

Of course, this window isn’t over yet, so there could still be twists and turns, but regardless of what happens, Palace have shown that they’re not an easy club to deal with this summer.

Don’t be shocked if Palace end up keeping all of their star players for another season.