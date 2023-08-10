Tottenham Hotspur now want to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League campaign.

A report from Football London has suggested that Tottenham are continuing to monitor Eze’s situation at Crystal Palace.

All eyes at Tottenham are currently on outgoings, with the news today that Tottenham have accepted an offer for Harry Kane.

If the 30-year-old does leave, then Spurs all of a sudden have to find a solution to replace his goals and assists.

He is arguably irreplaceable, but Ange Postecoglou will already be working on a solution.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

One player who could come in and provide more goals next season is Eberechi Eze.

The 25-year-old recently earned his first England cap and after Wilfried Zaha left Palace in the summer, he’s the player Roy Hodgson will be hoping can pick up where he left off.

However, if Tottenham want to sign Eze, then it might be hard for him to turn down a step up at this stage of his career.

Tottenham want to sign Eze

One person who has full faith in Eze’s abilities is Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking about the attacker in the past, he said: “Mad player. He’s playing like he’s in the cage. Just smooth, man. He doesn’t seem fazed either. Every situation you put him in, he’s just calm.

“And he’s in that position where he turns and faces up midfielders or defenders; he can go past people, slip people in and finish. He’d be good at Arsenal, you know. In the [Granit] Xhaka position. Another year”

Tottenham may want to sign Eze to give them another option in midfield to support James Maddison.

Plenty of pressure with be on the 26-year-old to create chances for his teammates this season.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Tottenham’s other central midfielders aren’t well-known for their attacking exploits.

Eze could also play on the wing and if Postecoglou turns to Son Heung-min as his new forward then a space might open up for him on the left.

Given the news about Kane, a centre-forward is likely to be Tottenham’s priority in the transfer market.

However, a sudden influx of cash could tempt them into a move for the 25-year-old.