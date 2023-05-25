PL club need money and may be forced to sell £30m Tottenham target in fire sale this summer











Tottenham Hotspur could benefit from a fire sale at Wolves as they may have to sell Max Kilman this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail suggests Wolverhampton Wanderers may need cash to make signings of their own.

Tottenham aren’t in a brilliant position either but financially should be able to make investments this summer.

They need a manager and a sporting director before signing off on any potential arrivals.

Their pursuit of Arne Slot has ended after the Dutch coach decided to stay at Feyenoord.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot during the Dutch premier league match between FC Emmen and Feyenoord at De Oude Meerdijk on May 21, 2023 in Emmen, Netherlands. ANP COR LASKER (Photo by ANP via Getty Images

However, they might spot a bargain over at Molineux and feel the need to act before making those appointments.

Tottenham could now benefit from Wolves seeking to sell Max Kilman.

The young centre-back is one of several players identified to raise cash for the club.

Previously valued at £30m, Spurs may think they can negotiate Wolves down if they’re desperate to sell.

Tottenham need defensive reinforcements and have previously identified Kilman as a potential target.

It could be a move that works for all parties once the transfer window opens.

Wolves could be forced to sell Tottenham target Kilman

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Mail Sport understands Wolves will be targeting players in the £8-15million bracket – but first they need to raise money from sales, with £45m-rated skipper Ruben Neves the prize asset.

‘Goalkeeper Jose Sa, wide men Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence and defender Max Kilman are also admired.’

Kilman would be a smart signing for Tottenham given how he’s played for Wolves over the years.

Previously part of England’s Futsal set-up, the 26-year-old is very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

When he first broke into the side, Wolves played with a back-three.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

However, this season they’ve switched to a more traditional back-four and Kilman has looked great in both systems.

He’s been so impressive that he convinced the club to allow club captain Conor Coady to leave on loan last summer.

It’s unclear how Tottenham will set up tactically next season given the lack of clarity over who will be in charge.

Kilman would be a safe signing regardless of who comes in at Tottenham given the versatility shown at Wolves.

Spurs may have to act quickly if Kilman is available as other clubs won’t hang around to make bids of their own.

