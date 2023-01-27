Journalist suggests Tottenham are already plotting summer swoop for £30m PL central defender











Tottenham like Max Kilman and could well swoop for the Wolves central defender in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs said on Twitter that it is not the current transfer window where Spurs will make a big play for a new centre-half.

It seems like a right wing-back, with Pedro Porro the top target, and a new forward were the priorities for January.

And they have hijacked the move for Arnaut Danjuma to Everton, so it remains to be seen if they do anything beyond Porro.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham like Kilman

But teams tend to plan transfer windows in advance and it is not a surprise that Spurs will be looking at players ahead of the summer.

Jacobs suggests Spurs like Kilman and are plotting a swoop in the summer and it also remains to be seen which division Wolves will be in by then.

They are in a relegation battle, although they are improving under Julen Lopetegui and will hope to beat the drop come May.

I think summer will be a big priority for a CB. Skrinniar could be available now, but PSG are the ones working on him with a view to the summer. Keep an eye on Kilman come summer, too. Bastoni (a summer target) won't happen. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2023

He was also linked back in the summer, when Spurs eyed up a host of central defenders, but eventually signed Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

Kilman is left-footed, which adds a layer of appeal to signing him, but he is also an uncapped defender at a time when some Spurs fans will feel they need established world-class defenders.

The Athletic’s Tim Spiers claimed last season Kilman could cost up to £30 million, but his stock was higher than, and if Wolves go down, that would no doubt have an impact.