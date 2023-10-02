‘Pivotal’: Neil Lennon names five Celtic players who will be ‘vital’ for Celtic to beat Lazio

If anyone is qualified to give an opinion on how Celtic should be able to beat Lazio on Wednesday night in the Champions League, it’s Neil Lennon.

The former Celtic manager led the club to two famous victories over the Italian side both in Glasgow and in Italy in the Europa League just under four years ago.

Celtic created history that year by recording a first-ever victory on Italian soil and whilst this game is in Glasgow, Lennon lists five players he thinks will be crucial to Celtic picking up three Champions League points.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “These are the games that you want to play in and certainly they were so beneficial for me in my career. And obviously playing at Celtic Park is such a privilege on a European night.

“Kyogo will be pivotal. It’s good to see Hatate back. I think the midfield is functioning very well. Matt O’Riley is having a great season as well.

“It’s good to see Alistair Johnson back. A very important player. The two fullbacks are now finding their form.

“It’s really hard to pinpoint one player but, as always, your captain and and Callum [McGregor] playing the number six will be vital in this game.”

Celtic v Lazio is a Champions League must-win game

Celtic simply must win this tie against the Serie A side. After an opening-day defeat to Feyenoord, Brendan Rodgers’ men must be looking to grab all three points if they have designs of getting out the group.

Whether it’s through to the last 16 or the Europa League, it doesn’t matter. Dropped points on Wednesday will be a disaster. Especially after Lazio drew with Atletico Madrid.

I believe Celtic will win the match. By at least a couple of goals. Celtic have the firepower to do that in Kyogo and O’Riley. As long as they can keep the back door closed the first three points of the Champions League campaign should be in the bag.

