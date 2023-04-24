Journalist says Tottenham players were surprised by Cristian Stellini appointment











Journalist Dan Kilpatrick has reported that a lot of the Tottenham Hotspur players were surprised when Cristian Stellini was made interim manager, by Daniel Levy.

Stellini was given the role following the sacking of manager Antonio Conte. He has not been able to improve the results and he was sacked following the embarrassing 6-1 thrashing to Newcastle.

The Spurs players looked lost and Stellini took responsibility for the poor performance due to changing formation. He changed from five at the back to four at the back. These tactics saw Spurs go five goals down in 21 minutes.

The North London side are now six points away from fourth place. They could be nine points from Champions League qualification if Newcastle win their game in hand.

Kilpatrick is the Chief Football Correspondent at the Evening Standard. Following Stellini being sacked, he decided to tell football fans how the players really felt about Cristian Stellini being appointed.

Kilpatrick said: “Putting Stellini in charge was a dreadful and baffling decision, right up there with Levy’s worst, and has essentially cost Spurs any chance of top 4 in just four matches. Clearly a nice guy but completely out of his depth.

“A lot of the players were surprised when he got the job ahead of Mason but he apparently impressed in his first meeting and there was a willingness to give it a go”.

Ryan Mason will now be interim manager until the end of the season. This is the second time he has had this role at Spurs. The first time was when Jose Mourinho got sacked.

It is no shock to see the results not improve under Stellini. He was Conte’s assistant and therefore his style would have been pretty similar. You can see why the players were shocked by his appointment. Hopefully they now turn a corner with Mason in charge.

Mason is Spurs through and through so fans will be hoping to see the passion back at the club.

