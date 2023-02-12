Piero Hincapie contract update deals yet another transfer blow to Tottenham











Tottenham have been dealt yet another blow ahead of the summer transfer window, with Piero Hincapie signing a new Bayer Leverkusen contract.

The young defender is thought to be high on Spurs’ list of targets. The Ecuadorian starred in the World Cup after a number of impressive performances for Bayer. Tottenham’s interest in Hincapie is well known, with reports even claiming they tried to get him on deadline day.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

But in bad news for Tottenham and their pursuit of Hincapie, Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed on their Twitter that the defender has now signed fresh terms. His new contract will see him stay until 2027, albeit there is no mention of if there is a new release clause in that deal.

Tottenham are thought to be prioritising a new defender this summer. The likes of Alessandro Bastoni continue to be linked, while Hincapie and his teammate, Jonathan Tah, have also been mentioned.

However, it now looks like Spurs will need to move on from Hincapie. Speaking about the new deal, the defender admitted he was delighted to stay.

“For me, Bayer04 is exactly the right club. I was able to establish myself here and also consolidate my position in the national team. It’s a huge motivation for me to confirm my achievements in the coming years.”

TBR’s View: Hincapie one to still watch later down the line

While this new contract has been signed, don’t be surprise to still see clubs sniffing around Hincapie if he continues to play well.

Hincapie has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in the game. If he continues to impress, then big clubs across Europe won’t care about that new contract.

Tottenham do need a new defender. And while it looks like it might not be Hincapie now, he is still one to watch in future windows.