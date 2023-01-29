Tottenham Transfer News: Piero Hincapie would like Spurs move











Tottenham are said to be trying to do a deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, and the player is willing to sign as well.

Reports over the weekend have claimed Hincapie is a target for Spurs as they look to make late additions in the window. It’s been claimed the club will test the water with a bid of just over £20m. Of course, Leverkusen are 99% certain to reject such an offer.

But according to 90Min, if Tottenham can get Leverkusen to agree to a fee, then Hincapie himself is open to the move to North London.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A star for Ecuador in the World Cup, Hincapie has been equally as good for Leverkusen. Spurs will be bouyed by how well his fellow countryman Moises Caicedo has done in England.

The German side, though, are believed to want north of £50m for their star man. That sort of money is what Spurs spent to sign Cristian Romero. It remains to be seen if ENIC and Daniel Levy would sanction such a high fee at this point in the window.

Hincapie, 21, is seen as the ideal left-footed centre-back for Antonio Conte. The addition of Romero has been well received, and Hincapie has been tipped to have a similar impact.

TBR’s View: Hincapie would be a dream late signing for Tottenham

Spurs bid of just over £20m is a bid ridiculous. But it at least shows they might be working on something going into the final days of the window.

Tottenham fans are already looking forward to seeing Pedro Porro in action. But the addition of Hincapie would add yet more quality to the backline for Conte’s side.

Dubbed as a ‘really impressive’ defender, Hincapie is one of the top young defenders in Europe right now. If he can be signed, then Conte will have a solid base to build from.