Tottenham transfer news: Spurs make formal offer for Piero Hincapie











German outlet Bild reports that Tottenham Hotspur have now made their move to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie.

Spurs are ramping up their efforts in the transfer market ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. The club announced the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on Thursday and they are also closing in on a deal for Pedro Porro.

Antonio Conte has called for reinforcements throughout the window and while bringing in a central defender may not have looked likely, it seems Tottenham are making their move for Hincapie.

The Sun reported yesterday that Spurs will have to part with around £80 million if they wish to bring in the 21-year-old this month.

Now, Conte’s men have made an offer for Hincapie as they look to shore up their defence for the second-half of the campaign.

Tottenham make move for Hincapie

Bild reports – via The Spurs Web – that Tottenham have submitted a verbal offer worth around £21.9 million for Hincapie.

Spurs are apparently keen to land a surprise move for the Ecuador star before the window shuts on Tuesday.

Tottenham’s defensive woes have been evident this season and the signing of Clement Lenglet hasn’t quite gone to plan so far.

The Frenchman was brought in on a season-long loan from Barcelona and while his ability on the ball has caught the eye, he’s been shaky defensively.

Hincapie has been a standout performer for Leverkusen this season and has been described as a ‘really impressive’ defender.

The centre-back was previously valued at around £34 million but it remains to be seen whether Tottenham’s proposal will be knocked back by the Bundesliga outfit.

Tuttomercatoweb previously reported that Conte had requested the signing of Hincapie and it seems that Spurs are looking to back their manager.

Tottenham will probably have to up their offer quite significantly if they want to land the defender this month, especially as his current deal runs until 2026.

