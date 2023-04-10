Pierluigi Gollini absolutely loved Tanguy Ndombele's latest Napoli performance











Pierluigi Gollini has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele after another win for Napoli.

Ndombele took to Instagram to celebrate his temporary side moving closer to a historic Serie A title.

Strugglers Lecce were Napoli’s opponents on Friday night, and they squeezed past them with a 2-1 win.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo was on the score sheet, and they benefitted from an Antonino Gallo own goal.

Manager Luciano Spalletti has had a very settled midfield trio that doesn’t normally contain Ndombele.

In fact, he’s featured in every Serie A match since the World Cup, but failed to start a single one of them.

Gollini enjoyed Ndombele’s most recent cameo, after the pair briefly played at Tottenham together.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was brought in on loan to act as Hugo Lloris’s deputy.

However, he only managed 10 appearances before returning to Italy.

He still keeps a very close eye on Spurs and their current squad on social media, and Ndombele is no exception.

Gollini praises Tottenham loanee Ndombele

The French international posted on social media with the caption, “And meanwhile…”.

He was referring to Napoli’s current wait to be crowned Italian champions.

Gollini replied at simply called Ndombele, “The Magician”, but Tottenham fans barely saw that magic.

Pierluigi Gollini praises Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele. Cr. (ndombele_22) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There were glimpses of the 26-year-old’s quality at times during his stint in north London.

Five different Spurs managers – including Ryan Mason – gave Ndombele a chance at Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho was his biggest fan, playing more than 50 games under the Portuguese.

However, he was never to Antonio Conte’s liking, and Ndombele recently shared his thoughts on his sacking.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Ndombele may have one last chance to make an impact at Tottenham whenever a new manager comes in this summer.

He has previously been touted as a potential makeweight to bring in another player in the next transfer window.

Ndombele is still relatively young, and could get even better in time.

Right now, it looks very unlikely that will be at Spurs, even if he returns as a league champion at the end of the season.

