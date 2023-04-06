Tanguy Ndombele now makes claim about Antonio Conte after he's sacked as Tottenham manager











Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele has now claimed that Antonio Conte gave him no other choice but to leave the club last summer.

Spurs and Conte parted ways just 10 days ago following the Italian’s explosive rant after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

Conte went about re-shaping his Tottenham squad last summer and decided there was no room for the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks.

Of course, all four players headed out on loan and will return to north London this summer, with a fresh chance to impress a potential new manager.

Ndombele has spent the season in Italy with Napoli and he has been talking about his future.

Ndombele makes claim about Conte

Speaking to So Foot, as relayed by Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Ndombele has claimed that he was forced to leave Tottenham last summer due to being forced out by Conte.

“I don’t know what my future will be, many fans ask me to return to Tottenham but the clubs will decide and Napoli have an option to buy,” the Tottenham man said.

“I don’t mind being on loan here but sometimes I see footballers being treated more like commodities than people.”

“There was no other solution with Tottenham and I’m happy I chose Napoli,” he added. “With Conte there was no choice, I would have liked to demonstrate my value on the pitch but I was on the edge of the group. It was communicated to me from the first day of training with the team.”

He added: “I am listless? It’s a label that I’ve always had, from school to the field. But it’s not like that, on the contrary I work constantly to improve.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Ndombele will get yet another opportunity under a new manager at Tottenham next season.

The 26-year-old showed flashes of brilliance during his time in north London, but failed to produce consistent performances.

That’s ultimately why Conte wanted him out last summer and it will be intriguing to see if the new boss, whoever that may be, tries to bring him back into the squad.

