Photo: ‘Phenomenal’ Arsenal star now spotted in team training with Bukayo Saka ahead of Everton clash











Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has now been spotted in team training with the rest of the first-team squad.

The £45m forward hasn’t featured since picking up a serious injury at the World Cup.

All the talk was about how Arsenal would cope without Gabriel Jesus after his stunning start to the season.

The Brazilian hit the ground running at The Emirates, immediately forming a strong partnership with Arsenal’s other forwards.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have benefitted hugely from his presence in the side.

His five goals and five assists in 14 league games are good numbers, if not ground breaking.

However, it’s his effect on the rest of the squad that has been so noticeable.

The players around him have more confidence when he’s on the pitch, and he’s quickly become a leader in the group.

Jesus spotted in Arsenal team training

The latest round of photos has been released from Arsenal training ahead of their match against Everton.

Eagle-eyed fans then spotted the ‘phenomenal’ Jesus in the background of a picture with Bukayo Saka.

It’s unlikely Jesus was involved in the entire session, as Mikel Arteta will be desperate for him not to suffer any setbacks.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, the 25-year-old did take to social media after the session to update fans on his progress.

With Arsenal still leading the title race as it stands, having Jesus back soon will be a huge boost.

The forward has taken Eddie Nketiah under his wing during his absence, but his form has suffered recently.

The 23-year-old has scored in just one of his last eight league games, and was dropped at the weekend.

He’s come on leaps and bounds, and his link-up play has certainly improved this season.

However, Nketiah isn’t at the same level as Jesus when it comes to his all-round game.

Mikel Arteta may want to spring a surprise when he finally brings the Brazilian back into the fold.

Seeing Jesus in Arsenal training will be a sight many at The Emirates will be over the moon about now.

Show all