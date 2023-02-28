Gabriel Jesus posts injury update on Instagram as Arsenal return nears











Gabriel Jesus has given Arsenal a huge boost ahead of their latest Premier League clash with the striker posting a photo on Instagram showing himself playing football again on the training ground.

Jesus, of course, has been missing since the World Cup after sustaining a serious knee injury while with Brazil. At the time, it appeared to be the kind of blow which could derail Arsenal’s Premier League title push.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Thankfully, Mikel Arteta’s men have stepped up in his absence. Eddie Nketiah had a hot streak when the domestic campaign resumed. And Leandro Trossard has made a bright start after joining the Gunners during the January transfer window.

But obviously, some Arsenal supporters will be counting down the days until Jesus is back. Certainly, having the Brazilian available again will be huge for the league leaders.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Football London reported this week that Arsenal hope to have Jesus back before the international break. And he appears to have confirmed that his recovery remains on track.

The 25-year-old has now taken to Instagram to provide a little update on his progress. And it appears that he is indeed edging closer to making that return…

Jesus came in for a little criticism in the weeks before the World Cup. There was no doubt that he had been an amazing signing for the Gunners. However, his goalscoring return was a little underwhelming given his quality.

But he brought so much to the team. And with that, his return could come at the perfect time. It really feels like the title race is hotting up.

Arsenal and Manchester City are trading blows. Both have led the Premier League table this month. And, with one meeting left between the pair, there is little to choose between the two.

Every boost will be very welcome. And Jesus coming back into the Arsenal side is certainly a massive one.