Phil Foden left amazed by how much Bukayo Saka has improved











Phil Foden has now said he’s been impressed by how much Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has improved.

Foden was speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of England’s opening qualification game for the European Championships.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be hoping they can go one better than they did in the last tournament.

After a heart-breaking penalty loss to Italy, they face the same side again at the beginning of this campaign.

Bukayo Saka was in the middle of that defeat, missing the deciding penalty when up against Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Phil Foden has now said that he’s impressed by Arsenal forward Saka’s improvement since that game.

The 21-year-old has been on fire at The Emirates this season, and is already in double figures for goals and assists.

England fans will be hoping he can carry that form into this evening’s game.

Asked about the young forward ahead of the game, Foden said: “Definitely, I learn from him.

“From him missing that penalty, he’s turned it around with his performances on the pitch for club and country.

“He’s such a nice lad and everyone loves him. He’s a big part of what we do here.

“It shows what a person he is. He’s such a young lad, he’s still developing and still learning about the game.”

Foden then emphasis just how much Saka has improved since arguably the biggest moment of his England career.

“For him to come back from something like that just shows the courage he’s got and how much he’s come on,” Foden added. “I’m so happy for him.”

Foden and Saka are very much the future of English football, and it’s no surprise their Manchester City and Arsenal teams are top of the league.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Saka appears to be a universally popular member of the England set-up, and should be there for a long time to come.

The only thing Arsenal fans will want from Saka now is to sign a new deal, and Chris Wheatley has suggested that might not be far away.

Saka extending his stay at The Emirates is arguably more important than any signing they can make this summer.

Right now, his full focus will be on helping England get off to the best possible start as another international campaign begins.

