Phil Foden and Ryan Sessegnon have both been seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur target Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Nottingham Forest player took to Instagram after helping England qualify for the Under-21 European Championships.

England will have the chance to win their first Under-21 Euros since 1984 on Saturday when they face Spain.

They had a difficult challenge in front of them last night, taking on an impressive Israel side.

Morgan Gibbs-White was centre-stage in the first half, stepping up to take a penalty after a foul on Anthony Gordon.

However, after a long VAR check, the 23-year-old put his shot wide as the game remained goalless.

Gibbs-White made up for that mistake before half-time, expertly nodding the ball past the Israeli keeper to give England the lead.

He was also heavily involved in the build-up to Cole Palmer’s second goal and can now look forward to Saturday’s final.

Both Phil Foden and Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon were impressed with Gibbs-White yesterday.

Spurs have previously been credited with interest, although the huge fee Nottingham Forest signed him for last year might make a move this summer difficult to negotiate.

Gibbs-White posted on Instagram after the match with the caption: “90 minutes away from history! Finalists!”

Ryan Sessegnon thought he was on fire yesterday, while Foden replied: “What a player.”

Morgan Gibbs-White is a talented young player who is improving very quickly right now.

He was under pressure to justify the £42.5m Forest spent on him last summer.

After a slow start, he grew into the campaign and was vital to the club staying in the Premier League.

Foden and Sessegnon are both fans of Gibbs-White and the defender in particular would be happy to see him at Tottenham.

The signing of James Maddison this summer means there’s less need for Spurs to try and sign the 23-year-old.

Tottenham have been lacking creativity in midfield for some time and Maddison fits the bill of providing that.

Gibbs-White may be a player that Tottenham fans have to admire from afar for the foreseeable future.