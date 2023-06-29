Ange Postecoglou could reportedly decide to use Tottenham Hotspur new-boy James Maddison in a slightly different position than expected.

That’s according to The Athletic, which claims that Postecoglou could play Maddison as a No 10 rather than a No 8.

Spurs announced the signing of Maddison last night after thrashing out a deal with Leicester City this week.

The 26-year-old becomes the third signing of the Ange Postecoglou era after the club have already moved to make Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move a permanent one and snapped up Guglielmo Vicario on Tuesday.

Tottenham have desperately needed a creative player in midfield since the departure of Christian Eriksen back in 2021.

Postecoglou set up his Celtic side in a 4-3-3 system, and Maddison’s widely expected to take up one of the No 8 roles at Spurs.

But it seems the Aussie boss could spring a bit of a surprise by using a slightly different set-up.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Postecoglou could use Maddison in a different position than expected

The Athletic reports that there have been suggestions Postecoglou could use Maddison as a No 10.

This would see the England international used behind a front two of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

It’s noted that Tottenham staff were blown away by his displays against them last season. And due to the fact he rarely runs beyond the forward players, he could be used behind Kane and Son.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou is widely expected to use a similar system at Spurs to the one he deployed at Celtic.

This would see Spurs play with one holding midfielder behind two No 8s. Of course, Maddison has proven to be a versatile option for Leicester over the past few seasons as he’s operated as a deeper-lying midfielder, a No 10 and even out wide.

He’s also played in a No 8 role for England under Gareth Southgate recently.

Not only have Spurs signed one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, but Maddison will also give Postecoglou plenty of options in the middle of the park.