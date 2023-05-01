Tottenham now want to sign 'incredible' £42.5m player who caused big on-pitch scrap this season











Tottenham now reportedly want to sign Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail has outlined Tottenham’s potential plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Considering their recent performances, Spurs need plenty of upgrades across the squad in the summer.

They look certain to miss out on the Champions League after a turbulent campaign in north London.

Daniel Levy’s first priority will be to appoint a new permanent manager.

Ryan Mason’s introduction has been an uptick in effort levels since Cristian Stellini’s sacking, even if results haven’t improved.

However, Tottenham will know they need to start lining up potential transfers now to avoid missing out, even if the new manager can’t yet have a say.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been identified by Tottenham as a player they potentially want to add to the squad.

Spurs don’t currently have any central attacking playmakers in the squad.

The £42.5m England under-21 international could just fill that role next season.

Tottenham want Gibbs-White this summer

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Tottenham have another Newcastle target, Leicester City’s £50m-rated James Maddison as their priority for the creative midfield slot but they are also monitoring Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White for that role.’

After a slow start to life at Forest after his big-money move from Wolves, Gibbs-White’s form has dramatically improved.

Earlier in the season, pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “I’ve got to shout out Morgan Gibbs-White. He’s been incredible as well as Brennan Johnson.

“He’s another player that went out and was brilliant in the EFL. I’m a huge advocate of younger players getting that experience at that level and then transferring it to the Premier League.”

Gibbs-White made his feelings known to the travelling Wolves fans when they visited Forest earlier in the season.

He put his fingers in his ears in front of the travelling fans as Forest celebrated a penalty shootout victory, causing a mass brawl on the pitch.

As the report says, Spurs have long been admirers of James Maddison, and the relegation battle could ultimately determine which playmaker they go for.

If Forest go down, Tottenham may want to bring in Gibbs-White for a cut-price fee.

It would be a great piece of business to sign the 23-year-old, who is only going to keep getting better.

