Sky Sports News share exciting transfer update about Arsenal this afternoon

Sky Sports News shared a transfer update on Arsenal this afternoon, which offered an insight into the Gunners’ plans for the rest of the window.

Presenter Tom White was speaking on Sky Sports News and claimed that Arsenal are focusing on departures for the time being.

The Gunners have splashed out over £200 million to land Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber this summer.

Arsenal are now expected to focus on trimming Mikel Arteta’s squad, with Inter Milan ready to launch a bid for Folarin Balogun.

But a move for another midfielder and a right-sided forward hasn’t been ruled out.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

White shared an update from Arsenal on the current transfer window on Sky Sport on Monday afternoon.

He said: “We do have an update from Arsenal actually and we’re told that the focus at Arsenal remains on departures for now. That’s following the club’s £200 million outlay on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

“In terms of outgoings, Inter continue to push for a deal for the striker Folarin Balogun. One source claims they will make a formal bid in the coming days.

“But it’s not just Inter Milan who are interested in him because it’s AC Milan, Monaco and Marseille. He was brilliant in France last season and Arsenal are valuing him at £50 million.

“As for arrivals, Mikel Arteta hasn’t ruled out more signings but it will depend on departures.

“A right-sided forward is one of the positions Arsenal have wanted to strengthen for a while and we’re told not to rule out another midfielder if there is a departure.”

Photo by Mike Lawrence/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Despite spending heavily during the early stages of the summer window, it seems that Arsenal aren’t done just yet.

Of course, much will depend on who heads out the door, with the likes of Balogun, Thomas Partey and Cedric Soares all linked with moves away from North London.

But Arsenal have been searching for a right-sided forward for the past couple of transfer windows, with the club missing out on Raphinha and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be happy with his current squad, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal swoop for a couple of deals later this summer.