Folarin Balogun is seemingly on his way out of Arsenal this summer, and the Gunners, ideally, want to sell him to another Premier League club.

That is according to James Benge who was speaking on Inside Arsenal about the striker.

Balogun has attracted interest from the likes of RB Leipzig and AC Milan so far, but according to Benge, Arsenal are hoping to exploit some of the interest from the Premier League.

The transfer market has evolved massively in recent years, and the majority of the money being spent in Europe is now coming from England.

With Arsenal hoping to maximise their profit on Balogun, they are indeed hoping that a Premier League club comes in for their striker.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Arsenal want to sell Balogun domestically

Benge shared what he knows about the ‘phenomenal’ player.

“The aim here is to squeeze some of that Premier League interest out there. I know that Crystal Palace and Brighton have looked at him and that’s where the big money lies. We know that the indications are they’re looking for £50m or if a team puts £50m in front of Arsenal there’s a good chance that will be accepted,” Benge said.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tough sell

It does make sense for Arsenal to want to sell Balogun to an English club. After all, Premier League sides spend ridiculous money these days, but it will be tough for the Gunners to sell Balogun on some of these moves.

Benge mentions Brighton and Crystal Palace, and while they’re perfectly good clubs, who would a young striker rather play for, Inter Milan or Crystal Palace?

The pull of playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe may be more appealing to Balogun, and while money talks, it wouldn’t be surprising if the player pushed for a move abroad unless a big English club comes in for him.