‘Final stages’: Fabrizio Romano shares Liverpool and Dominik Szboszlai latest

Liverpool look to be edging closer to the signing of RB Leizpiz midfielder Dominik Szboszlai, with talks now at the final stages.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano anyway, who has taken to Twitter just now to confirm that things are advancing with Liverpool the Hungarian midfielder.

The Reds and Newcastle are the two English clubs battling it out for Szboszlai. But according to Romano, it looks like Liverpool are going to be the ones to win the race.

Reports in the last few days have linked Szoboszlai with a move to Anfield. The news has come a bit out of the blue, given the Reds’ focus has been on midfielders who can play a bit deeper.

However, it seem the Hungarian being open to leaving Leipzig has opened a door and Liverpool are ready to swoop.

It remains to be seen what sort of fee Liverpool will pay. Previous reports have suggested a £65m release-clause sits in his contract.

That is big money, given the Reds have already splashed out on Alexis Mac Allister. However, it appears FSG are ready to back Jurgen Klopp to rebuild his squad.

Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Out of nowhere

We all expected Liverpool to sign midfielders this summer but this one has come as a surprise it has to be said.

Szboszlai is a hugely talented player and adds yet more arsenal to Liverpool’s already excellent attack.

It will be interesting to see where he slots into things But clearly, Klopp feels there is a role for him in this team and Liverpool fans will welcome another attacking addition.

This summer window is shaping up just nicely and Liverpool are right among the big hitters.

Signing a player like Szboszlai shows intent and you can bet your last dollar that this isn’t the last we have seen of Liverpool in this window.