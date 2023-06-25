Report: Liverpool plotting bid close to £70m for ‘the best midfielder in the world’

Liverpool have been linked with Nicolo Barella for a long time now, and speculation is once again doing the rounds.

The Reds are currently in the process of rebuilding their midfield amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

So far, Liverpool have brought Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield, but there’s scope for more reinforcements in the middle.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Now, according to Il Tempo, via the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are apparently plotting a big-money move for the Italian.

The Italian outlet claims that Premier League teams are looking to continue ‘looting’ Serie A for its best players.

Liverpool are reportedly aiming ‘straight at Barella’ in their quest to rebuild and reinforce their midfield.

They claim that the Reds are plotting a bid worth in the region of €80million, which is around £68million.

Our view

If this report is true, then Liverpool fans will no doubt be buzzing at the prospect of signing such a great player.

Barella is a top talent who Italian agent Furio Valcareggi deemed the “best midfielder in the world” back in 2021.

The 26-year-old helped Inter Milan win the Serie A title that year, before helping Italy to victory at Euro 2020.

Barella has since added to his trophy tally, winning two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups in a row.

He is a versatile player who can operate in central midfield, in a box-to-box role, at mezzala, and at No. 10.

Barella has excellent dribbling and ball-carrying skills, outstanding passing range, and racks up the goals and assists.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Obviously a player of his calibre, experience and age – he’s very much in his prime – won’t come cheap.

However, if Liverpool do manage to sign him, then this would instantly strengthen the Reds midfield massively.