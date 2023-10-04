26-year-old Arsenal player has now completed more dribbles than anyone in the Premier League

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has now completed more successful dribbles per 90 than any other player in the Premier League this season.

That’s a stat that has been shared by WhoScored on X for all players that have played over 200 minutes.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And whilst Arsenal fans won’t need reminding just how good Jesus is, it will be nice to see him excelling in the area.

Of course, these dribbling stats may have been boosted by the new role that Jesus has been playing for Mikel Arteta.



In the absence of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, Jesus has been deployed on the left-wing in recent games.

The Brazilian was often deployed on the wing under Pep Guardiola during his time at Manchester City.

But a central brief at Arsenal appeared to be key to signing Jesus back in 2022.

And whilst he’s enjoyed more dribbles on the wing, Jesus will surely be more concerned about scoring goals for Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has two goals in his seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

Something he’ll hope to improve on.

A fully fit Jesus can achieve much more than just dribbles at Arsenal

Of course, all football fans know that Jesus does bring much more to a team than just goals.

Jesus is considered to be one of the best pressing forwards in world football.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Interestingly, when Andoni Iraola was praising Arsenal for their pressing on Saturday against his Bournemouth side, he didn’t mention the Brazilian.

Instead Iraola praised three players: Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

A close friend of Mikel Arteta’s, Iraola clearly would like to mirror some of his compatriots managerial choices.

Along with Bukayo Saka who has also been key, Jesus does often lead the press for Arsenal very effectively.

Defending from the front is now a non negotiable in an Arteta side.

And when you consider the goal-scoring, the dribbles, and the pressing, Jesus does have a key role to play at Arsenal.