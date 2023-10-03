Lens star praises one Arsenal player despite Gunners’ Champions League defeat

Kevin Danso has praised Gabriel Jesus following Lens’ Champions League win over Arsenal on Tuesday, suggesting that his finish for the opening goal was brilliant.

Danso was speaking to TNT Sports (broadcast on 3/10; 22:14) after the Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season, with the French side coming from behind to win 2-1.

Gabriel Jesus made it two goals from two in the Champions League at the start of this season. He was played in by Bukayo Saka after a mistake from the home side.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jesus found the bottom corner with a really smart finish from the edge of the penalty area. At that stage, it appeared that the Gunners were on course to make it back-to-back victories in the competition.

Kevin Danso praises Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal defeat

However, Lens were able to turn the game around with goals in either half. Nevertheless, Kevin Danso praised the finish from Jesus after the full-time whistle as he discussed the opening goal of the tie.

Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

“I think it was from a mistake of our own. They didn’t really create it. Brilliant goal from Gabriel Jesus. But in the end, we got one back and we went on to win the game. So it’s a good result,” he told TNT Sports.

The goal will give Jesus a bit of a lift. Once again, he is having to deal with questions regarding whether he is the striker to lead Arsenal in a potential title charge.

He has only scored one goal in the Premier League so far. And according to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are looking at Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window. So it would appear that Mikel Arteta is not entirely content with his attacking options.

Jesus is not really going to be judged by what he does in the group-stages against Lens. But it will give him a boost in confidence before Arsenal face Manchester City in a potentially massive game this weekend.

And if he can come back to haunt his former club, then perhaps some of the talk surrounding Arsenal targeting another striker will quieten down for the time-being.