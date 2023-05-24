Peter Crouch thinks 29-year-old Tottenham man isn’t getting the credit he deserves











Peter Crouch has said that Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has gone really under the radar this season.

Speaking on his podcast, Crouch was praising the 29-year-old’s performances this season.

In what has been a poor season for Spurs, Harry Kane has been one of the biggest positives.

Despite his teammates not playing to their potential, he’s continued to set incredibly high standards.

His 28 goals in 37 appearances is a phenomenal record in the Premier League.

He normally delivers plenty of assists too but has managed just three throughout the campaign.

That may be down to his teammates more than anything else, with his expected assists for the season sitting at nearly seven.

Peter Crouch believes Kane has got the credit he deserves this year, although Tottenham fans will say that he’s been on Erling Haaland’s level.

He’s suffered from playing in an underperforming side and could miss out on European football altogether next year.

Considering his current contract status, that could spell bad news for Spurs this summer.

Crouch praises Tottenham star Kane

Talking about England’s all-time top scorer, Crouch said: “Harry Kane’s gone so far under the radar this season.

“In the last four seasons, Harry Kane’s total amount of goals that he’s got this year would have won the Golden Boot.

“We’d be sitting here going, ‘How good’s Harry Kane?’, but [Erling] Haaland has just blown him out of the water this year.

“But you think about the team that Harry Kane’s in and you think about the assists he creates as well.”

If Arne Slot does become Tottenham’s new manager, one of his most important jobs will be to convince Harry Kane to sign a new deal.

The 29-year-old’s current contract expires next summer and Spurs cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer.

There are reports linking him with moves away from the club, but it’s hard to see Daniel Levy letting him go.

Crouch has highlighted how good Kane’s performances have been for Tottenham and there would be no shortage of suitors if he did become available.

Spurs need to continue building their team around Kane going forward to avoid their current slump continuing.

He’ll have his eye not only on the Premier League goalscoring record but chasing down Erling Haaland next season.

