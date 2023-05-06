What Tottenham insiders are now saying about Harry Kane's future - journalist











Insiders at Tottenham Hotspur feel Harry Kane is more likely to leave than stay at the club this summer amid rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs on GiveMeSport, who has claimed that there is already a feeling at the club that their talisman wants to leave Spurs for a bigger side in the coming months.

Harry Kane will enter the final year of his Tottenham contract this summer.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane – Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

There’s a feeling at Tottenham that Harry Kane will leave this summer

Harry Kane is Tottenham’s best player, there is no debate on that front.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world, and he’s the biggest reason why Spurs are not in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season.

Kane has scored 27 goals in all competitions so far, 25 of which have been in the Premier League. He has been the only shining light in what has otherwise been a disastrous campaign for the North Londoners.

Now, amid all the chaos inside Tottenham, there is apparently a feeling among insiders that it’s only a matter of time before Kane leaves them this summer.

Jacobs wrote: “There will be inevitable links between Harry Kane and Chelsea if Pochettino joins.

“Manchester United are the ones currently exploring that deal. But no Premier League club is going to totally ignore the Kane opportunity if they think the player will move at a decent price.

“The challenge is Daniel Levy won’t make things easy. As I have said many times, he’ll demand £100m+ and be really reluctant to sell to a rival.

“Kane could also use the chaos at Spurs to ask for more control, although the feeling within the club is that it’s now more likely he’ll leave than stay. This is telling because between late last year and February, there was a calmness about the situation.”

Tottenham striker Harry Kane – Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

TBR View:

TalkSPORT claimed about a week ago that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is expecting Chelsea to make a big bid to sign Harry Kane this summer.

The driving force behind that potential move would likely be old Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is expected to become the new Chelsea manager in the coming days.

Pochettino and Kane shared a fantastic relationship during their time together in North London. In 242 games, he scored 169 goals and provided 30 goals under the Argentine, which is a sensational record.

If Kane does end up at Chelsea, Spurs fans will be furious, but if there’s one man who can convince him to make that switch, it’s Pochettino.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

